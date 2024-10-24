Zentry Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $103.08 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01779905 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $5,256,077.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

