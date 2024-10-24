Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.52 ($0.79), with a volume of 46137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
In related news, insider Mark Browning purchased 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £14,994 ($19,467.67). Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.
Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.
