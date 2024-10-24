Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.52 ($0.79), with a volume of 46137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.13. The stock has a market cap of £14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.86 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, insider Mark Browning purchased 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £14,994 ($19,467.67). Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

See Also

