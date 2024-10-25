10,584 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $133.27. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

