13,292 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,292 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,390,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.