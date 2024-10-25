3,189 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.