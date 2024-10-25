6,205 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $165,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $35.56 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

