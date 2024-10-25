8,845 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $67.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

