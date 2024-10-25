8,898 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGW. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at $925,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,644,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $28.95 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.