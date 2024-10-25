98532 (KMP.TO) FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$90.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 98532 (KMP.TO)

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.