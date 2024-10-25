A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.1 %

AOS stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.