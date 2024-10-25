Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Trading Down 20.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56.
Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Mining & Exploration
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.