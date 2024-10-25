Acasti Pharma Announces Corporate Rebranding to Grace Therapeutics, Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) disclosed in an 8-K filing on October 25, 2024, its decision to undergo a significant rebranding transformation by changing its corporate name to “Grace Therapeutics, Inc.” The name change, set to become effective on October 28, 2024, will entail a trading symbol alteration to “GRCE” on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The company also revealed its plans to host a virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on November 20, 2024.

The rebranding initiative signifies a pivotal shift for the late-stage biopharma company, aligning it with the former identity of Grace Therapeutics, which spearheaded the development of GTx-104 before merging with Acasti in 2021. The transformation marks a return to the company’s origins, emphasizing its heritage in scientific innovation and reflecting the advancements made in its clinical development pipeline.

Prashant Kohli, CEO of Acasti, expressed his thoughts on the rebranding, noting, “The Grace Therapeutics brand reconnects us to our roots that are steeped in scientific innovation and highlights our transformative journey.” He emphasized the company’s progress in the clinical development of GTx-104, particularly with the full enrollment of the STRIVE-ON trial and anticipated data readout in early calendar 2025.

The company’s strategic realignments over the past 18 months, such as restructuring to an agile biopharma model, rebuilding its management team, and focusing on pipeline priorities, have positioned Grace Therapeutics for enhanced market appeal. These efforts include divesting legacy assets, strengthening the balance sheet, and establishing a U.S. corporate structure in Delaware.

Following the name change, Grace Therapeutics will be hosting a Virtual KOL Event on GTx-104 in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage on November 20, 2024, to engage stakeholders and showcase the company’s progress. The event aims to provide insights into the transformative potential of GTx-104 and its impact on addressing critical unmet medical needs.

Acasti’s key clinical assets, including GTx-104, GTx-102, and GTx-101, represent innovative drug delivery technologies that target rare and orphan diseases. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing drug performance, efficacy, and patient outcomes underscores its commitment to advancing novel treatment solutions.

