ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 million.

ACNB Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.05. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $367.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ACNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upgraded ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

