Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $488.53 and last traded at $488.73. Approximately 412,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,191,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $531.42 and its 200-day moving average is $515.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

