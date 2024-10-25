ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
ADT has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
ADT Stock Up 17.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.14 on Friday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
