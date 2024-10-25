ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 996693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

