Aevo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $292.79 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $292.79 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aevo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00240706 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,166,709.988445 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.35329338 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $28,691,911.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.