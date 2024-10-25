Aleph Zero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $106.27 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $106.27 million and $454,542.91 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 283,635,079 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

