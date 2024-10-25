Algorand Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $18.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00039064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,777,886 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

