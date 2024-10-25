Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $371.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $282.00 to $371.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $293.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

