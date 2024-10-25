Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) versus Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Head to Head Comparison

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -117.42% N/A -242.92% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -33.75% -26.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Alpha Tau Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.87 -$14.09 million ($1.32) -0.37 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.41) -5.41

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Biotricity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.