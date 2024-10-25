Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Raised to $20.25

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.75 to $20.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.26 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 509.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

