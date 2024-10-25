Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 261.6% in October

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 261.6% from the September 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amada Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
Amada Company Profile
