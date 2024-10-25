AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.34 and a 12 month high of $209.50.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

