American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AAL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 44,216,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,918,563. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

