American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stake Cut by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,927 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,900,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $92.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.