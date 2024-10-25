American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $271.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.92. American Express has a twelve month low of $141.02 and a twelve month high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.