Amit Gupta Sells 22,607 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,298.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Amit Gupta sold 7,543 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $23,232.44.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 394,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,072. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

