AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $57.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NYSE AMN opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

