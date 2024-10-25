Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $63.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

