Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Trust FY2024 Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTRS. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 668.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,891.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

