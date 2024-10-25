Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold FY2024 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 935,005 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

