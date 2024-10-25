Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.44 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $262.02 million and $15.44 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,331.43 or 1.00126911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006430 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02657212 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $35,199,687.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.