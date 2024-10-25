Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,144,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

