Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-10.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.25-10.00 EPS.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.75. 641,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,968. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

