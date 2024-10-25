apricus wealth LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

LYB stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.