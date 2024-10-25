apricus wealth LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

apricus wealth LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $4,772,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $315.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.77 and a 200-day moving average of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

