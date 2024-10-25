Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

