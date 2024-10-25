Archrock, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Archrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

AROC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Archrock has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

