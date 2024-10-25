Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $158.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.18.

NYSE:ARES opened at $170.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

