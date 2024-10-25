Aris Mining FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Orazietti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Orazietti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$847,294.62. Insiders have sold 263,614 shares of company stock worth $1,672,371 over the last quarter.

