Aris Mining FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.