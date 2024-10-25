Ark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27.39 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $97.04 million and $27.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,313,934 coins and its circulating supply is 184,313,960 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

