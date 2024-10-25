Ark Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $97.40 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,319,782 coins and its circulating supply is 184,319,360 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.