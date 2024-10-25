Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.21. Artivion shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 34,778 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AORT. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $84,083.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,294.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,294.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,109 shares of company stock worth $951,935. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Artivion by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

