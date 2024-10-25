Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 211,555 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 113.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 77.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after buying an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,058,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FSS opened at $84.98 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 14.59%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.