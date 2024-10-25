Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 144,406 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 260.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in M/I Homes by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

