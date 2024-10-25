Atb Cap Markets Has Weak Outlook for TSE:CP FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.93.

TSE CP opened at C$108.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

