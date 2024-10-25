ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 724.6% in October

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 724.6% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ATIF Stock Performance

ATIF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,922. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.38.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

