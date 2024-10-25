Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 891,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

