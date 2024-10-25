Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%.
OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 503,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.03.
