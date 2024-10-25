Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 503,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

